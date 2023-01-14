Magh Mela 2023: Lakhs take dip at Sangam ghats on Makar Sankranti

Around 14.20 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip in the Sangam water till 6pm on the occasion of Makar Sankranti—the second of the total six bathing festivals of the ongoing Magh Mela—here on Saturday, said mela adhikari. The bathing festival of Makar Sankranti is being observed on Saturday and Sunday (January 14 and 15).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, despite efforts and repeated appeals to the pilgrims to observe social distancing and wear facemasks to prevent spread of Covid-19, most visitors were seen violating the norms.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and Mela adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan, additional director general of police (Prayagraj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj commissioner of police Ramit Sharma, senior superintendent of police (Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra and SP (Mela) Aditya Shukla were seen personally issuing appeals to pilgrims to vacate ghats immediately after taking the dip to prevent crowding and wear facemasks.

“The bathing took place smoothly and no untoward incident was reported during the day,” said Magh Mela Adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan. Tight security measures were put in place for ensuring smooth conduct of the bathing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per astrologers, the auspicious timing for the bathing only commenced from Saturday evening though people started taking the dip from the time of the sunrise as traditionally Makar Sankranti is observed on January 14.

“Though thousands took dip on Saturday keeping with the traditions, the mahurat for the dip starts at 2.53 pm on Sunday. The best time for the dip and performing rituals as per the transit of the Sun would be from sunrise till 12 noon on Sunday. However, devotees can take the sip well till sunset on Sunday,” said Pt Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj.

“Owing to this, the pilgrims are expected to take the dip till late in to the night and all through Sunday,” he added. Earlier, at a time when most people shivered in their cosy quilts, thousands of devotees and pilgrims braved the chill to take a holy dip at the 16 bathing ghats set up at and near Sangam. But with the sun rising, its warmth brought relief to pilgrims and the rush increased on the bathing ghats. Many saints arrived for the bathing ridding camels as a procession with tableaux of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the morning temperature after the sunrise stood at around 11.2 degrees Celsius, many pilgrims shivered as they emerged out of the cold water of the Sangam early morning. Braving the morning chill with devotional music, hundreds of pilgrims from Deoria, Ballia, Jaunpur, Sitapur, Faizabad and other districts sang devotional songs to the accompaniment of musical instruments like harmonium and cymbals in the camps after midnight. All through the day, the ghats remained abuzz with pilgrims taking the dip and performing various rituals. By 11am, as many as 11 lakh pilgrims had taken the dip. With the sun shining, the count rose to 12.50 lakh by 1pm and rose further to 14.20 lakh by 6pm, said mela officials.

In view of the rush of devotees, traffic diversions had been put in place at all the entry points of Prayagraj district. Devotees who had started arriving in large numbers from Friday onwards continued to arrive all through the day defying the winter chill and overcoming the fear of Covid-19 on Saturday too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Makar Sankranti, the sun transits into Capricorn marking the beginning of its northward journey (Uttarayan) ushering in the auspicious period for Hindus. Makar Sankranti bathing is the second most important ‘snan’ during Magh Mela after Mauni Amavasya which falls on January 21 this year.

Camps remained abuzz with activity as seers performed special rituals to celebrate the festival. However, this time, announcements for following Covid protocols dominated the sounds of bhajan and kirtans emanating from the camps. At all the 17 entry points, pilgrims were randomly scanned for their body temperatures and other symptoms. Special trains and buses are being operated by the government for the convenience of the pilgrims.