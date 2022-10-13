Magisterial inquiry ordered into minor’s death at KGMU in UP

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death of 16-year-old orphan boy who died at the King George Medical University, where he was admitted for treatment on August 4, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A magisterial inquiry is ordered into all such cases of minor deaths in government hospitals or other establishment, officials explained.

Guddu, an orphan boy, was transferred from a government child home in Shahjahanpur, to another child home at Lucknow’s Mohan Road, in June 2018.

He was undergoing treatment at Balrampur hospital but when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the general surgery ward of the trauma centre of the King George Medical University (KGMU) on August 4 where he remained in treatment till his death at 6.30 pm on August 10.

Additional municipal magistrate Mohit Yadav was put in charge of the inquiry by district probation officer the same day.

Yadav urged people to provide evidence (if any) or present their statements on the minor’s death in hospital within seven days on the second floor of the DM’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}