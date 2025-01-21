Mahakumbh: Yogi cabinet meeting at Triveni Sankul on Jan 22

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold a special cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday (January 22). A view of Triveni Sankul where CM Yogi Adityanath will hold meeting with his cabinet ministers on January 22. (HT photo)

All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to the meeting that is likely to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam.

This isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to Sangam. During the 2019 Kumbh also, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, the then Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri, and other saints.

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam. Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims’ movement led to the shift in venue.

After the meeting, the ministers will travel from Arail VIP ghat to Sangam by motorboats. At Sangam, CM Yogi and his cabinet members will perform rituals and take the holy dip.

As per reports, CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with cabinet ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state ministers, will take the holy dip.