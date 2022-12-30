Mahakumbh-2025: 51 projects worth 1,494 crore get in-principle nod

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, 51 projects worth ₹1,493.91 crore were given in-principle approval by a committee headed by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra at a meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said.

It was decided that works on projects worth ₹333 crore would be launched on priority and for which tenders would be issued in January itself, they added. Further, works would be discussed and approved by the apex committee every month, the officials explained.

The projects to which the chief secretary has given a green signal to include five railway overbridges (ROBs) by Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam in Prayagraj, 14 roads by the public works department, 17 projects of Jal Nigam, 12 projects of UP Power Corporation and renovation of the Nagavasuki temple by the tourism department. Six bathing ghats to be built by the state flood control department is also on the list.

“We proposed 51 projects in the meeting. After discussion, all the projects were granted in-principle go ahead. Works on them will start as soon as the formal order gets issued,” said kumbh mela adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

As per a decision of the state government, Mahakumbh-2025 will adhere to the slogan “safe and clean kumbh”.

The five ROBs in Prayagraj will come up at railway crossings near IERT, Andawa Kanihar, United College in Naini, Gumti No. 40 at Padila and Gohari Shantipuram. They are estimated to be built at ₹675 crore and are aimed at reducing traffic snarls that were experienced during Kumbh-2019.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority Arvind Singh Chauhan were also present in the meeting.

“It has been decided in the meeting that a sequential list of Kumbh works will be prepared. New tasks will be included in future meetings. The apex committee meeting will be held every month under the chairmanship of the chief secretary in which these sequential works will be approved,” officials said.

Among the projects that will be further discussed in future meetings include development of Bhardwaj Ashram, Kumbh Museum, Curzon Bridge Museum and Dwadash Madhav temple circuit among others.

“Presently, a survey is going on the proposed riverfront plan in Naini. The matter will be taken up for discussion in the next meeting,” the officials said, adding the final report on a ropeway project had been prepared and would be submitted to the committee. MLN Medical College expansion and road works by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and the municipal corporation might also be discussed in the next meeting.

The chief secretary has also directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to widen and repair the national highways linking Prayagraj to other districts.

Likewise, approval has also been given to two power stations of the electricity department. A transmission power house will be built in Jhunsi and a distribution power house near Beli Gaon.

Before the Kumbh Mela, the Nagavasuki temple will be converted into an ashram. For this, work has been approved at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Before Mahakumbh-2025, pucca ghats are scheduled to be constructed at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ramghat, Arail Ghat, Jhunsi and Phaphamau. An approval for this has been given by the chief secretary.