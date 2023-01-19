Mahakumbh-2025 preparation: Sangam city to have its own ’Marine Drive’ on banks of Ganga

The pilgrims and tourists coming to Sangam city to attend the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 would be able to enjoy leisure walks on both sides of the Ganga. The state government is mulling a proposal to develop a ‘Ganga Drive’ on the lines of Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive for the benefit of the locals and the visitors, informed officials.

The two sides of the river— one towards the city side and the other towards the Jhunsi side— would be developed as ‘Ganga drive’ as part of this initiative, they added.

The 4-km stretch of road from Old GT, towards Jhunsi side, to Chatthnag, will be constructed at a cost of ₹90 crore. Likewise, the 5-km stretch of road from Nagavasuki temple to Qila Ghat would be developed at a cost of ₹110 crore. Both the roads will be 15-m wide, the officials shared.

Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand visited the site to review the land and alignment of both roads recently.

“These two roads will serve as the lifeline for handling the huge turnout of tourists for Mahakumbh-2025. Besides, Ganga drive would also help put a check on encroachments,” said Anand.

These two roads would be non-bituminous and made using concrete and cement as the site gets inundated by flood waters every year.

The official explained that there would be no embankments to check the flood, but the quality of roads would be such that they will be able to sustain the floods.

“There would be kiosks and other facilities on the two roads so that visitors can enjoy their stroll on this stretch of road,” he said.

Also, the authorities have approved the construction of multi-level parking at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital at an outlay of ₹6 crore.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will get the work done for multi-level parking.

Presently, the hospital entrance and the campus are struggling with the lack of parking space. The main gate of the hospital will also be made more attractive with the budget of the Smart City Project.

Besides, several roads coming under the Naini and Jhunsi area of the city would be converted into smart roads. The Nurullah road, starting from the city side of the Prayagraj Junction, will be widened in view of the Maha Kumbh. The detailed project report (DPR) of 30 approach roads that would be developed by the PDA was also reviewed by Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

The span of the road from Phaphamau to Sahson crossing will also be widened. In Naini, the road will be widened from Mama Bhanja Talab Bazar to Chak Lal Mohammad. Likewise, Arail Morh crossing and the stretch of the road from Lokpur to Arail will also be widened.