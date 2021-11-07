Mahant Narendra Giri death case: CBI questions 170 people during ongoing probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned about 170 people till now during the ongoing probe into the suspicious death of the then Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those questioned by CBI include people related to Mahant Narendra Giri, his Baghambari Gaddi Math and the suspects, including his disciple Anand Giri, Bade Hanuman temple priest Aadya Tiwari and Aadya’s son Sandeep.

CBI officials have also included some other disputes pertaining to Mahant Narendra Giri in the ambit of their investigation as these could be related to his death as well. The probe team recently collected related documents from his lawyer.

Officials aware of the developments in the ongoing investigation said CBI officials have also issued notices to 18 people for questioning till now.

CBI officials have informed the court that the investigation is in the preliminary stage and all evidence is being examined properly.

Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging in a room at his Math in Prayagraj on September 20. An autopsy was carried out and viscera was preserved and then sent to a forensic science lab (FSL) for examinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rope from which his body was found hanging and scissors collected from that room were also sent for detailed examination to FSL.

Mahant Narendra Giri’s purported suicide note found in the room is under examination by handwriting experts. CBI is yet to receive the reports of examination of evidence by FSL and handwriting experts. Instead, CBI has collected samples of signatures of Mahant Narendra Giri made in his will and other documents to match it with the signature and the handwriting of Narendra Giri on the purported suicide note.

“CBI team is focusing on the suicide angle and is waiting for reports of FSL to reach any concrete conclusion. Moreover, CBI officials have till now grilled persons related to Narendra Giri and the Math along with people close to Anand Giri and other two suspects of the case,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new persons whose names surfaced during the probe were also called for questioning. Some more persons may soon be quizzed too, he added.

After the case was referred to CBI, an FIR was lodged by agency officials in Delhi. The case may soon be transferred to the CBI court in Lucknow. Officials said that in such circumstances, Anand Giri, former priest of Bade Hanuman Temple Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep may be shifted from the Naini central jail in Prayagraj to the Lucknow jail.