Mahesh G Thakkar takes over as new Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow director

Professor Mahesh G Thakkar has been appointed as the new director of the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow on Monday.

Thakkar was earlier working as the head of the department of earth and environmental science and dean of the faculty of science at KSKV, Kachchh University, Gujarat.

As per the institute, he will serve as the director for the next five years.

During his welcome address, he encouraged the scientists at BSIP to work in an integrated way to strengthen palaeoscience for societal relevance. He also extended his support to the palaeoscience fraternity for pursuing high-quality research.

His research interests and expertise include geotectonics, palaeoseismology, tectonic geomorphology, quaternary climate, and tectonics of the Kachchh basin and is currently working on active tectonics and palaeoseismology of various faults in Kachchh and palaeoclimates of the Great Rann of Kachchh in western India.

He is actively involved in the geo-conservation efforts in the Kachchh region.

