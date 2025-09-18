Mahila Beat drive: Lko Police taking safety to wherever women are

In tune with the spirit of Navratri, when women are worshipped as symbols of strength and Shakti, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has recently launched a special outreach drive the ‘Vishisht Mahila Beat Trimasik Abhiyan’ to strengthen the safety of women and children in the city. Lucknow police personnel talking to students at a city institution as part of the Mahila Beat drive (Sourced)

The three-month-long campaign, flagged off under the guidance of police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar and Joint CP (Crime) Amit Verma, seeks to take policing beyond police stations. Instead of waiting for complaints, policewomen will step into everyday spaces, colonies, health centres, schools, markets, bus stands and railway stations to spread awareness, listen to grievances and build trust.

An Additional DCP has been designated as the nodal officer for the programme, which will cover 294 beats with 582 women constables across the commissionerate. “This is not just about law enforcement, it is about presence, awareness and confidence-building. Women must feel secure wherever they are, be it at a clinic, market, park or bus stand,” said Sengar.

“Already, awareness sessions have taken place across all five zones of the commissionerate. From Charbagh railway station and Dilkusha Pink Booth in Central Zone, to villages in Mohanlalganj, Anganwadi centres in Sarojini Nagar, and markets in Alambagh, women beat officers have interacted with hundreds of students, women, healthcare workers and commuters,” added the Lucknow CP.

Beyond festivals, into everyday life

Police officials said that launching the campaign during Navratri goes beyond tradition. “Navratri is about worshipping women as Durga and Shakti. Through this campaign, we want to ensure that women feel the same respect, dignity and safety in their daily lives,” said Vasanth Rallapalli, additional deputy commissioner of police (South).

The campaign, officials added, is as much about awareness and empowerment as it is about enforcement. “By making policewomen visible in everyday spaces and approachable for grievances, the Commissionerate hopes to create an environment where safety becomes a shared responsibility,” the ADCP.

Weekly plan

The campaign runs on a fixed weekly calendar:

Monday: RWAs, residential colonies, parks

Tuesday & Thursday: PHC/CHC centres

Wednesday & Saturday: Panchayat Bhavans, Anganwadi, ASHA kendras

Friday: Malls, markets, mandis

Sunday: Railway stations, bus stands

Focus of the campaign

At each stop, Mahila Beat teams are tasked with:

Spreading awareness of helplines like 1090, 112, 181, Pink Booth and Pink Scooty patrols

Registering complaints and grievances, especially harassment and eve-teasing

Conducting awareness drives on good touch, bad touch for children

Offering guidance on cyber safety, UPCOP app and digital services

Engaging with NGOs, RWAs and colleges to extend the message