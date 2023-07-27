Lucknow Catholic women march for Manipur peers

A silent solidarity march was taken out by the Mahila Mandal of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow against the recent news of violence against women in Manipur.

Women of the Catholic community taking out a peaceful protest march against the Manipur incident at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, in Lucknow, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The peaceful march was held to “show their love and solidarity with the people of Manipur, especially the women of Manipur, who have been targeted by evil elements of society, even shamelessly parading them naked and raping and killing them,” said the statement released by Rev Fr Donald De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson for the Diocese of Lucknow.

Women from the various parishes of Lucknow, along with their family and friends came together to pray, and express their anguish on the issue, and march silently with placards. They marched around the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, on the church premises, here in Hazratganj, the statement read.