Make Chhath festival benchmark for cleanliness, safety: CM

LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv sets a new standard for cleanliness and safety. During a meeting on Friday, he emphasised the need for special initiatives by the urban development and panchayati raj departments to maintain a clean environment across the state during the festival’s celebrations and rituals.

“Respecting the sentiments of people, it should be ensured that rivers/reservoirs are not polluted. Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to discourage the use of single-use plastics. As devotees begin to move around 1-2am to offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun, it is important to make appropriate lighting arrangements everywhere. Ghat areas along rivers and reservoirs should be cleaned and effective traffic management measures must be put in place,” he said.

During a review meeting with the urban development minister, mayor, agricultural production commissioner, SDG (law and order), principal secretary of urban development, police commissioner, district magistrate, and municipal commissioner, it was emphasized that a ’Swachh Ghat’ competition should be organised to promote cleanliness throughout the state during the Chhath Mahaparv.

Given the tradition of fireworks during the festival, precautions should be taken to avoid setting them off in crowded areas. For security purposes, policemen in plain clothes should be deployed, and there should be uninterrupted supply of electricity during the festivities.

The CM conducted a review of Lucknow’s daily cleanliness procedures and stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

He asked officers to decorate all the entry points of the state capital.

Ensure CCTV vigil along Shaheed Path: Yogi

Reviewing the Safe City project, the CM said CCTV cameras should be installed at maximum number of places in Lucknow as soon as possible. Noting the widespread installation of CCTV cams by entrepreneurs, banking institutions, businessmen, and the general public, he emphasised the importance of their proper utilisation.

He also highlighted the necessity of covering Shaheed Path with comprehensive CCTV surveillance for enhanced security. Emphasizing traffic management in cities, the CM gave instructions to decide the routes for e-rickshaws and three-wheelers and said it should be ensured that no minor child drives an e-rickshaw anywhere.

Illegal taxi stands should not be allowed to operate, he added.

