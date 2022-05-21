Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership (PPP) model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.

“Dairy units can be opened on PPP model in the state. Make a planned effort to engage more and more youth in the sector,” the CM said.

The CM added that the government would extend all cooperation to companies keen to work in the sector.

“The step of government will also help farmers get into the dairy business along with crop cultivation. The opening of new dairy units will also generate revenue for the government,” he said.

Stressing the need for comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the animal husbandry department, the CM further said government officers of the department should be sent to the districts as nodal officers. They must check the arrangements in the cow shelters, and get the fodder banks (‘bhoosa’ banks) built across districts.

“Animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for small farmers and is a great way of economic empowerment of women to increase their participation in entrepreneurship,” the CM said.

The CM further said strict action should be taken against those found involved in cow smuggling.