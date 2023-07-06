Make Samajwadi Party invincible, Akhilesh and Shivpal exhort cadre

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Shivpal Yadav jointly addressed the party cadre to review preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and focused on strengthening their organisation at the booth level to defeat the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government did not pay attention to development and “undid all the good work that the previous SP government did.” (File Photo)

“If party workers engage themselves with honesty and sincerity, there will be no contest (in UP)…the SP will be invincible,” said Akhilesh Yadav boosting the morale of the cadre.

“It is crucial to win the 2024 polls and the SP cadre must work unitedly towards the goal,” he said.

The SP chief said the BJP worked against democracy, confused voters during elections and was making efforts to disturb peace. “It is important to awaken people against the wrong policies of the BJP government. Teachers and lawyers’ community will have a special responsibility in such sensitisation of public,” he emphasised.

Shivpal Yadav asked party workers not to leave any stone unturned to win the polls to dislodge the BJP government.

Akhilesh said the BJP government did not pay attention to development and “undid all the good work that the previous SP government did and took credit for the SP’s milestone achievements.”

“When the monsoon began this year, the Purvanchal Expressway being constructed by this government got damaged at many places. Last year, similar thing happened to the Bundelkhand Expressway. Price rise, unemployment, and injustice are at their height. And why are farmers not getting MSP,” he asked.

“The BJP is against social justice while the SP demands caste census so that people get justice according to their share in the population,” he said.

New ‘PDA’ slogan rhymes with the BJP’s

A large hoarding has come up outside the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow. The one-liner says: ‘Is baar PDA sarkaar (Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Muslim’, and rhymes with a previous BJP slogan – ‘Ab ki baar Modi sarkaar’. On top of the slogan, there are images of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Mulayam Singh Yadav, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Janeshwar Mishra.

