 Malihabad triple murder:Two booked for harbouring prime accused
Malihabad triple murder:Two booked for harbouring prime accused

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Lucknow: Two days after the arrest of the prime accused in Malihabad triple murder case, Lucknow police have booked two others Shobhit Shukla and Deepak Kumar, for harbouring them. .

Prime accused Siraj Ahmad and his son Faraz were arrested from Dubagga tri-section in Lucknow on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

Police said that based on electronic surveillance and local informers’ network, it surfaced that when the two main accused in the crime Siraj Ahmad (70) and his son Faraz (38) escaped after the bloodbath, their SUV broke down near Maal area. Thereafter, they called Shobhit, who is a contractual employee with the information department. Shobhit later asked Deepak (who is in the business of putting up hoardings and banners) for help. “The two gave the accused lift till Sitapur bus station in a vehicle,” said the police. The duo has been booked under the IPC 216 (harbouring an offender).

Siraj Ahmad and his son Faraz were arrested from Dubagga tri-section in Lucknow on Sunday.

Police said that unpleasant remarks made by Farheen during a verbal spat between Munir and Faraz provoked Siraj and he first shot dead Hanzal (17) and then Munir (55).

In the meantime, when Farheen (40) came out after hearing the gunshot, Faraz took the rifle from his father Siraj and shot her dead too. All this unfolded on February 2, in Mohammed Nagar area of Malihabad. Thereafter, the two escaped with their driver Asharfi and aide Furqan .

‘Siraj involved in illegal biz’

While talking to the media, Farheed Khan, who lost his son, wife and cousin said, “Siraj was into illegal business of animals. He used to import dogs from Polland and sell them here. He was also involved in bird trafficking. If his house is searched , then a lot of such things will be revealed.”

He also said that Siraj used to bury weapons in the ground. If they were dug out, things would be clear.

“He studied in a good school but was always involved in fights. He was also involved in the Peter Gomes murder case,” he said.

