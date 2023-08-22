Man accused of raping minor in Kanpur secures release on fake bail order

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Kanpur managed to secure his release on the basis of a fake bail order in the first week of August, police said on Tuesday, and added multiple teams were formed to track him down after the matter came to light and the accused disappeared.

The man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was released on August 2. (IANS)

Deputy police commissioner Ravindra Kumar said the teams were conducting raids at multiple places to arrest Narendra Sachan, the accused. He said action will also be taken against Ashwani, a court clerk, suspected to be involved in getting Sachan the fake bail order.

Shiv Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said Ashwani refused to join the investigation and has gone incommunicado. “The police were looking for him as well.”

The girl’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) saying the clerk issued the fake bail order and sent it to the prison where Sachan was lodged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl saw the accused roaming freely in the first week of August even as a special POCSO court rejected his bail plea. Her family later found the clerk forged the bail order, the FIR said.

Kanpur district jail records showed Sachan was released on August 2, two days after the judge who rejected the bail retired. “We are shocked. This happened so brazenly. This is a crime of the highest order. Ashwani, a lawyer, and two others were involved and should be strictly dealt with,“ said the girl’s father.

