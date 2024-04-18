Man ends life after attempting wife’s murder

A man allegedly committed suicide believing that he had choked his wife to death, in Lucknow, police said. They added that a domestic help found the couple in an unconscious state in the office of a realtor where the man worked. (For representation)

The duo was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre where doctors said the wife, 36, was alive and breathing. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Police said the man hailed from Sikanderpur and worked at the Sarojini Nagar office of a realtor. According to reports, the couple had a fight at home on Tuesday night after which the husband left for his office. His wife followed him into the office.

It is said that the couple fought fiercely again after which the man choked his wife with her stole. Believing her to be dead, he hung himself.

Police said it was the woman’s second marriage, and that her father and first husband had also committed suicide.