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Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:37 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating patients and their attendants at the King George's Medical University by posing as a representative of a fake trust and issuing forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

The accused, identified as Hassam Ahmad, was apprehended inside the KGMU campus after MBBS students caught him allegedly collecting money from patients in the name of a fictitious 'Cardio Seva Sansthan', officials said.

According to police, the action followed a complaint from the university's proctorial office, which flagged instances of fraud, forgery and other criminal activities. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had also issued a fake notice dated April 13 using forged signatures of a senior faculty member, inviting MBBS students of the 2023 batch to a purported conference at AIIMS Delhi on April 29, which was found to be false.

Police said examination of the accused's mobile phone has led to recovery of several suspicious documents. Investigators suspect that he may have been attempting to lure MBBS students, particularly female students, to Delhi or other places on the pretext of conferences, indicating a possible larger criminal conspiracy.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow
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