Man holes up in house after shooting rival in Kanpur village, held after 6-hour standoff

KANPUR High drama unfolded in Daulatpur village in Ghatampur block of Kanpur district on Wednesday after a man remained holed up in his house along with the body of a rival whom he allegedly shot dead there after being assaulted by the latter. The accused, Madhukar Tripathi, was arrested along with his two brothers, Shubham and Mayank, after a six-hour-long stand-off with the police personnel who had surrounded the area trying to negotiate his surrender, said DCP (South) Ashish Srivastava. Police said the confrontation stemmed from a long-standing feud between two factions in the village over dominance. (Pic for representation)

The officer said the body of the deceased, Ravi Yadav, was sent for autopsy. Tripathi was held when he allowed the forensic team to enter the house, according to eyewitnesses.

Police said the confrontation stemmed from a long-standing feud between two factions in the village over dominance. Tension between one Ravi Yadav and Madhukar Tripathi had been simmering for some time. According to a relative of Madhukar, Ravi frequently hurled abuses and threats at the latter’s family.

According to eyewitnesses, Yadav entered Tripathi’s house in a fit of rage, armed with a pistol. He fired at Madhukar but missed, and the bullet instead struck Madhukar’s grandmother, Chakravati Tripathi, in the leg. The elderly woman, bleeding profusely, writhed in pain as chaos ensued.

Ravi stumbled while fleeing, and his pistol fell to the ground. Madhukar picked up the weapon and shot Ravi dead. After this, Madhukar dragged Ravi’s body inside his house and refused to come out, despite a crowd of villagers and Ravi’s family members gathered outside.

Police and PAC forces rushed to the scene after receiving the information. ACP Ranjit Kumar said the entire village had been cordoned off to pressurise Madhukar to surrender.

Tripathi sent out a 29-second video message, purportedly stating that he was waiting to surrender, but this was not being accepted. “This is part of a conspiracy to kill me and my family, he alleged.

Apart from Madhukar and his two brothers, Ravi’s uncle Ram Naresh Yadav also named one Sonu Chandel, Raman Gupta and Chhotu Gupta in the FIR. Raids were on to nab them, said police,

Wednesday’s incident left the village in shock, with Chakravati Devi, the injured elderly woman, reportedly not receiving medical attention for hours after the shooting as she was also in the house, said locals. The woman was later referred to the UHM hospital in Kanpur.

Earlier, senior police officials, including the ADCP and DCP, took charge of the operation. The heavy police presence and attempts to negotiate with Madhukar continued late into the night, but the accused remained defiant, refusing to surrender or release the body of his rival.