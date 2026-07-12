Man, horse drown as cart sinks in flooded railway underpass in UP’s Meerut

A 40-year-old dairy worker and his horse drowned after a horse-drawn cart sank in a waterlogged railway underpass near Bajaut village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred when Rakesh Saini, a resident of Khatta Road in Brahmpuri area, was travelling to collect animal fodder. He worked at a local dairy.

A railway gangman warned the man against entering the flooded underpass, but the latter ignored it, police said. (For Representation)

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According to police, the railway underpass on the Bijlibamba Road-Bajaut route was inundated with seven to eight feet of rainwater following heavy rainfall. A railway gangman stationed at the spot reportedly warned Saini not to enter the flooded underpass. However, police said he ignored the warning and drove the horse-drawn cart into the accumulated rainwater.

As the cart reached the middle of the underpass, it began to sink in the deep water. Hearing cries for help, locals rushed to the scene, but Saini and the horse drowned before they could be rescued. The horse was unable to escape because it was tied to the cart, officials said.

A police team later reached the spot and pulled out the cart, Saini’s body and the horse’s carcass using iron chains and ropes after an operation lasting around 30 minutes. Saini’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Circle officer Sangram Singh said instructions have been issued to suspend vehicular movement on the route due to severe waterlogging inside the railway underpass.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Paritosh Gautam said an inquiry into the incident had been conducted. Gautam said additional measures were being taken to prevent waterlogging at the underpass. He also appealed to the public to avoid entering or attempting to cross flooded railway underpasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Paritosh Gautam said an inquiry into the incident had been conducted. Gautam said additional measures were being taken to prevent waterlogging at the underpass. He also appealed to the public to avoid entering or attempting to cross flooded railway underpasses. {{/usCountry}}

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