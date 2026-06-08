An argument between two brothers turned fatal in Jankipuram Extension on Sunday when a 21-year-old died after allegedly being attacked by his elder brother with a gas cylinder.

Man killed after brother attacks him with cylinder during dispute in Lucknow

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Mishra, 21, a resident of Sector-3, Jankipuram Extension. His elder brother, Abhishek Mishra, 24, has been taken into police custody for questioning.

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The police official said that the two brothers got into a heated argument at their home. The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, Abhishek allegedly hit Aryan with a cylinder, causing severe injuries.

Family members and relatives rushed the injured youth to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow for treatment where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The hospital later informed police through a death memo, following which a team from Jankipuram police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the incident stemmed from a sudden dispute and exchange of abuses between the brothers. Officers have started recording statements of family members and other witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. The autopsy report will help determine the precise cause of death and the nature of injuries sustained by the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination after completing inquest proceedings. The autopsy report will help determine the precise cause of death and the nature of injuries sustained by the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said they are waiting for a formal complaint from the family to register a case under relevant sections of law. Meanwhile, the accused remains in police custody and is being interrogated.

The tragedy has left the family in shock, with residents of the locality expressing disbelief that a momentary quarrel between siblings ended in the death of a youth.