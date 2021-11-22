Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man kills nephew, injures another over property dispute in Prayagraj
lucknow news

Man kills nephew, injures another over property dispute in Prayagraj

After a scuffle, a man opened fire on his two nephews in which one of them died in Semri village of Prayagraj district
After a scuffle, a man opened fire on his two nephews in which one of them died in Semri village of Prayagraj (For Representation)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 34-year-old man died and his younger brother suffered injuries when their uncle allegedly opened fire on them after a scuffle over a land dispute in Semri village under Karchhana police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak aka Vishnu Shukla and his brother as Vaibhav Shukla, 30. Superintendent of police (SP), crime, Satish Chandra said raids were carried out after the murder and the accused aka Neelkamal Shukla was arrested with the firearm used in the crime. An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the father of the deceased. A heavy force had been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

Reports said one Dinesh Shukla and his younger brother Neelkamal Shukla aka Neelu were locked in a dispute over a passage. At around 6am on Monday, the two families confronted each other after one of the children of Dinesh’s family relieved himself at the disputed spot.

RELATED STORIES

Soon members of both the families clashed after a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Neelu took out his licensed single barrel gun and opened fire in which Dinesh Shukla’s sons Deepak and Vaibhav suffered bullet injuries. A police heavy force rushed to the scene on receiving the information and got the injured brothers admitted to SRN hospital where Deepak died during the treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP