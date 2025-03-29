Man, nephew killed in road mishap in Lucknow

A man and his nephew riding a bike died while his friend was critically injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Lucknow’s Sairpur police station area. The incident took place on Raitha Road near Palhari village on Friday. (Pic for representation only)

“The victim Harishchandra (31) and his nephew Aman Kumar (16), residents of Barwas village in Barabanki, died on the spot in the accident,” said SHO Sairpur Manoj Kori.

According to police, Harishchandra was returning from a relative’s house in Palhari village on his motorcycle with his nephew Aman and friend Monu when suddenly a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle at the Palhari turn. Monu (32) was seriously injured in the accident.

Passers-by informed the Sairpur police station about the incident after which police rushed the injured to private hospital in BKT area where the doctors declared Harishchandra and Aman dead. Seriously injured Monu has been referred to the Trauma Centre where his condition still remains critical.

The deceased Harishchandra’s father Shyamlal said that his son used to support the family by driving a car. Aman Kumar was a student of class 9.