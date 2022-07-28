UP: Man, second wife held for killing, secretly burying 7-month-old daughter

A man and his second wife were arrested for murdering his daughter from his first wife, in a village under the Dubbaga police station limits, on Monday. The duo had also buried the body secretly. Police said the crime was discovered when the first wife of the accused approached the police on Wednesday after she did not find her seven-month-old daughter.

Inspector in-charge of Dubbaga police station, Anil Prakash Singh said the accused Sanjay Rawat, 30, and his second wife Meena, 22, have been taken into custody and the girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination after exhuming it on Wednesday. He said the two accused have been booked for charges of murder and for concealment of crime under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 201 respectively.

According to the police, the complainant, Pramilla, was living separately at her parents’ house for the past few months, in Lodhousi village of Kakori, after differences with her husband, Sanjay, while her two daughters, Shristi, 2, and Mishti, seven-months old, stayed with Sanjay. Sanjay runs a two-wheeler repair shop at Raipur crossing on Hardoi Road.

While Pramilla was staying away, Sanjay married another woman, Meena, around 15 days ago and started living with her.

Pramilla had settled the issue with her husband on the intervention of the police at Dubagga police station on July 21, when her husband paid ₹55,000 to her. She said she started looking for her daughters and got suspicious after not finding the younger one.

She lodged an FIR with the Dubbaga police station after learning from some neighbours that her younger daughter died two days ago and her body was buried secretly at a nearby ground. The police acted on her complaint as she suspected that the girl has been murdered and buried secretly.