Man, who underwent kidney and liver transplantations, discharged

A 58-year-old man who underwent kidney and liver transplantations at King George’s Medical University on November 4, was discharged on Wednesday.

“KGMU performed its first combined liver-kidney transplantations on a male patient. The patient was suffering from end-stage kidney and liver diseases, and needed urgent organ transplantations to survive,” said KGMU vice-chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr) Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM (retd) in a press conference on Wednesday.

The organs (liver, kidneys and corneas) were harvested from a 20-year-old man from Lonar village in Hardoi. He was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after a road accident, and was on ventilator support. During treatment, he was declared “brain-dead” on November 3 and subsequently the KGMU team counseled the family for organ donation, said Prof Abhijit Chandra HoD Gastrosurgery.

The transplantation team was led by Prof Abhijit Chandra and had Dr Vivek Gupta, Dr. Ashish from the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology. Dr S.N. Sankhwar, Dr. Vishwajeet, Dr. Vivek Kumar Singh, Dr Apul Goel from the Department of Urology.