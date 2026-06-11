Management gets back possession of Vidya Mandir Girls’ High School

LUCKNOW The Vidya Mandir Girls’ High School in Lucknow’s Narhi was handed back to its management on Wednesday, ending a standoff that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (UPMSS) alleged as “mafia encroachment backed by police inaction”.

Police unlocked Vidya Mandir Girls’ High School in Narhi, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The teachers’ association said the ADM (City East) had passed an order on June 8, directing that the school be vacated immediately and possession be restored to its management, but police allegedly delayed action for two days, citing different reasons.

UPMSS provincial vice-president RP Mishra shared that the other party had claimed the land and allegedly conspired against the school. He, along with district president Anil Sharma, said police initially refused to provide security unless the prescribed security deployment charges were deposited.

“In April, the ADM (City East) issued an order after hearing the other party’s facts and asked the police to get the school vacated and hand it over to them. The school did not present any strong stand on this, but later the DIoS wrote about the land being mortgaged to the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at the time of the school’s construction. This led to the ADM revoking the order and asking the police to restore possession to the school. After this, the police asked the school management for prescribed security deployment charges,” claimed Mishra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The association argued that no fee was demanded in a similar case involving Lucknow Inter College, where police themselves opened the lock after an ACM order. On Wednesday, police changed their stance and told the school management that no fee would be charged for government-aided schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association argued that no fee was demanded in a similar case involving Lucknow Inter College, where police themselves opened the lock after an ACM order. On Wednesday, police changed their stance and told the school management that no fee would be charged for government-aided schools. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The delay in handing over possession was deliberate, meant to give the opposing party time to approach the court. A petition was filed by them, but the court did not grant any interim relief. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on Monday,” added Mishra.

The police had asked the school management to reach the premises at 10am to open the lock. Members of UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, school manager, members of the management committee and several parents reached on time and waited. Police personnel arrived around 1:30pm, after which the lock was opened and possession was formally handed over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mishra said following reports in newspapers, the Union education ministry asked the UP education department to submit a detailed report on the Vidya Mandir Girls’ High School case.

While the school is now back with its management, the UPMSS has raised questions about police accountability when government orders involving public schools are not implemented on time. He informed that next hearing in the high court is scheduled for Monday, but the possession cannot be reversed until the court passes a fresh order.