Make way for the King of Fruit; mangoes coming to U.P. markets soon

The wait is over. The King of Fruit, mango, is set to hit markets in a week, most likely from June 1. And fear not, they are aplenty!

Mangoes being packed by farmers in Malihabad (HT Photo)

T Damodaran, director of ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow said, “Mangoes are in the last stages of being sent to various areas of Uttar Pradesh; they will begin shipping on June 1 and will be available in the market by the first week of June.”

Insram Ali, president of the All-India Mango Growers’ Association said, “The first lot of mangoes will reach various markets in U.P. in the first June while other places in India in the second week. The process of transportation will begin in 1-2 days.”

Produce three times high than previous year

Initially, it was reported by ICAR-CISH that due to the impact of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in early March and April had damaged 20-25% of the produce in various mango belts of Uttar Pradesh and little higher around 30-35% in Maal-Malihabad, Kakori region. However, despite the loss, the mango produce is said to be much better than previous year.

According to Ali, the mango produced this year is three times better than previous year weighing approximately 30-35 lakh metric tonnes this year.

“Last year, inclement weather conditions during the flowering season had hit the produce. This year, however, despite almost 25% being lost, good flowering and extreme heat (which is good for fruit-ripening) have ensured that the produce is much more than last year,” he said.

According to Ali, if the sale of duplicate pesticides is controlled in U.P, which is the largest producer of mangoes in the country, then the state can produce 50 lakh metric tonnes in one season.

According to PK Shukla, principal scientist and head of department of crop protection, CISH, extreme heat is good for the ‘Buar’ (flower) as it helps ripen the mango naturally. “Hence, we are expecting a bumper output this year,” he said.

