Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man’s body found inside parked car in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Upon reaching the scene, police officers opened the vehicle and discovered the body of a man inside.

The body of a man was found inside a car near Kathauta Lake in Vikrant Khand area of the city on Thursday.

The car in which the body was found (Sourced)
The car in which the body was found (Sourced)

Residents reported that a car had been parked by the roadside for four consecutive days. Growing concerns prompted them to alert the authorities. Upon reaching the scene, police officers opened the vehicle and discovered the body of a man inside.

SHO, Vibhuti Khand, Sunil Kumar Singh, said, “The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar Dubey, 45, a resident of Amethi, who used to work as a driver. “The car was registered in his name.”

According to the SHO, as soon as the body was found, a team of the forensic experts was called, and samples were collected after which it was sent for a post-mortem examination. The SHO added, “no injury mark was found on the body of the deceased. However, the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination.”

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Santosh Pathak, also reached the spot after getting the information. He said, “Arun had not returned home since April 21. On Thursday morning a missing person report was lodged in the Gomti Nagar Extension police station.

Arun’s father, Ramashankar, lives in his home district, Amethi, and Arun was the only earning member of his family.

He is survived by his wife Pooja, two daughters and a 6-year-old son. Arun used to run the house by driving a car.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Man’s body found inside parked car in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On