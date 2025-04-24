Man’s body found inside parked car in Lucknow

The body of a man was found inside a car near Kathauta Lake in Vikrant Khand area of the city on Thursday. The car in which the body was found (Sourced)

Residents reported that a car had been parked by the roadside for four consecutive days. Growing concerns prompted them to alert the authorities. Upon reaching the scene, police officers opened the vehicle and discovered the body of a man inside.

SHO, Vibhuti Khand, Sunil Kumar Singh, said, “The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar Dubey, 45, a resident of Amethi, who used to work as a driver. “The car was registered in his name.”

According to the SHO, as soon as the body was found, a team of the forensic experts was called, and samples were collected after which it was sent for a post-mortem examination. The SHO added, “no injury mark was found on the body of the deceased. However, the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination.”

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Santosh Pathak, also reached the spot after getting the information. He said, “Arun had not returned home since April 21. On Thursday morning a missing person report was lodged in the Gomti Nagar Extension police station.

Arun’s father, Ramashankar, lives in his home district, Amethi, and Arun was the only earning member of his family.

He is survived by his wife Pooja, two daughters and a 6-year-old son. Arun used to run the house by driving a car.