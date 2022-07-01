Many events mark National Doctors’ Day in U.P. capital

Several events were organised on National Doctors’ Day in the state capital on Friday. “Doctors have the power to cure even when a patient has lost hope. There are challenges in medical field but hard work can help overcome them. Doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have earned name across the globe,” said Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra while addressing an event at KGMU.

At the IMA Bhavan, several doctors, including Dr Ajai Kumar of respiratory medicine, KGMU and Dr Pranjal Agrawal, were felicitated.

A book “MAHISHASUR: The Irony of Justice” authored by Dr Anuradha Agrawal was also released on the occasion. The author, a senior gynaecologist of Lucknow, said the book is a poignant narrative of an orphaned pariah who is shunned by friends and foes alike. He vows for the emancipation of his downtrodden clan but his bloated vanity and insatiable hunger for revenge make him a tyrant.

At the Aastha Geriatric Hospital and Hospice, patients were greeted by doctors. Dr Abhishek Shukla, the head of the hospital, met the patients undergoing treatment there and greeted them.

At the office of director general, medical health (DGMH), a delegation of Provincial Medical Services Assocation (PMSA) greeted Dr Lilly Singh, the DGMH who took charge a day before. Dr Rajiv Banswal, along with other officials, greeted Dr Singh.

At Lok Bandhu Hospital, a plantation drive was carried out where BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh was the chief guest. Dr Ajai Shakar Tripathi and other doctors also participated in the plantation drive.