Many long weekends on public holiday list for 2023

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released a list of public holidays to be observed in its offices in 2023, making for a number of long weekends, including those falling on Holi, Dussehra and Diwali next year.

According to the list released by the general administration department, there are 25 public holidays and 31 restricted holidays (every employee is entitled to avail leave on two restricted holidays).

A close scrutiny of the list reveals that the employees would lose five public holidays that fall on Saturday and Sunday when the state government’s offices, observing five-day working, remain closed.

As Holi falls on March 7 and 8 (Tuesday and Wednesday), employees would have to take a day’s leave on March 6 (Monday) to make it a five-day weekend from March 4. The four-day weekend during Dussehra would add to festivities as Mahanavami and Vijay Dashmi will be on Monday (October 23) and Tuesday (October 24), respectively. Diwali holiday falls on November 12.

As Goverdhan Puja and Bhai Duj will fall on November 13 and 15, the employees will have to avail leave on November 14, to make it a five-day holiday from November 11, 2023. There will be eight more long weekends as eight holidays are falling on Friday or Monday.

As nine holidays fall on Thursday and Tuesday, a day’s leave will give them nine four-day weekends. The first such public holiday (Republic Day - January 26) will fall on Thursday. Mohammad Hazrat Ali’s birthday is falling on a Sunday (February 5) while Mahashivratri holiday will be observed on Saturday - February 18. Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday holidays fall on Tuesday (April 4) and Friday (April 7).

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birthday, Eid-ul-Fitr and Buddh Purnima holidays are likely to be observed on Friday (April 14), Saturday (April 22) and Friday (May 5), respectively. Eid-ul-Azha is likely to fall on Thursday (June 29) while Moharram will be observed on Saturday (July 29). Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holidays will be observed on Tuesday (August 15) and Thursday (August 31). Public holidays for Janmashtami and Eid-e-Milad (Barawafat) will be observed on Thursdays - September 7 and 28, respectively.

Besides Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Monday (October 2), Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima) and Christmas fall on Mondays (November 27 and December 25).

Two more public holidays have been declared on Guru Govind Singh Jayanti (January 5) and Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti (November 24). These will not be applicable in offices observing five-day week. Annual bank closure will be observed on April 1.