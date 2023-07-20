Consecration ceremony: Ayodhya admn asks hoteliers to reserve 40% rooms for VVIPs

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration has asked hotel owners to reserve around 40% of the rooms for VVIPs who would visit the city for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol at Ram Janmabhoomi between January 15 and 24, 2024.

With the date of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol at Ram Janmabhoomi drawing near, hoteliers are expecting a massive influx of devotees to witness the historic event. The exact date of the event was yet to be announced.

While bookings for hotel rooms have already begun in Ayodhya, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal asked hotel owners to reserve 40% of the rooms for VVIPs.

The administration has also started paying guest facility for devotees arriving in Ayodhya. The divisional commissioner distributed registration certificates to 41 building owners under this arrangement.

According to the Hotel Owners’ Association, Ayodhya, there are around 150 hotels in the city and Ayodhya Dham. These include 10 luxury hotels, 25 budget hotels, 115 economy hotels, 35 unrecognised guest houses, 50 dharamshalas, 50 homestay/paying guest houses, accounting for a total of 10,000 rooms in the district.

