Mathura admn warns against ‘kar seva’ at Eidgah on Dec 6

Agra In the wake of the call given by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) to conduct ‘kar-seva’ at Shahi Eidgagh in Mathura on December 6, the Mathura police and administration have warned against any such act.

District magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and senior superintendent of police, Mathura, Dr Gaurav Grover clarified after visiting Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah on Saturday that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code was in force and no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the area.

“We have come to know from social media about such plans on December 6. No one has sought any permission for any such act at Shahi Eidgah, nor has any such permission been given to any individual or organization. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code are in force in the district,” said the DM.

“Anyone attempting to disturb peace will be strictly dealt with and tough action will be taken against any one violating law and order on December 6,” warned the SSP.

In Agra, activists of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha led by national spokesperson Sanjay Jaat, undertook ‘amantran yatra’ on motor cycles on Saturday, to invite volunteers for the programme at Shahi eidgah in Mathura on December 6. Police intervened and arguments took place.

To recall, national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Rajshree Chaudhary had said during a press conference in Mathura on November 16 that it would perform “jalabhishek” (a religious ritual in which water is offered to the deity) after installing an idol of Bal Gopal (the child Krishna) at a site within the Eidgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on December 6.

There is a dispute over the land on which the Eidgah and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi are located side by side in Mathura. Various litigations are on in the civil courts of Mathura by Hindu organisations and individuals who allege that the Eidgah was built after demolition of a temple by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb at the site where Lord Krishna was born.

