‘Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De’: BJP’s Braj-inspired slogan for 2027 UP polls
After riding the political resonance of Jai Shri Ram for decades, the BJP has crafted a new electoral refrain for Uttar Pradesh,
After riding the political resonance of Jai Shri Ram for decades, the BJP appears to be crafting a new electoral refrain for Uttar Pradesh, this time drawing on the religious and cultural symbolism of Mathura. “Radhey Radhey… Kamal Khila De” emerged as the defining slogan of the party’s two-day Chintan Shivir, signalling an attempt to give its campaign for the crucial 2027 assembly elections a distinct Krishna-centric pitch.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting on Tuesday, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the day’s session began with the chanting of “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De”, with all participants joining in to convey a message from the land of Lord Krishna.
“Radhey Radhey... Kamal Khila De is the new slogan of the party and the message of this two-day Chintan Shivir,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Pal said after attending the meeting.
The phrase combines ‘Radhey Radhey’, a popular devotional greeting closely associated with the Braj region, with ‘Kamal Khila De’ (make the lotus bloom), a reference to the BJP’s election symbol. The slogan appears to be an extension of an established political strategy rather than merely an organisational catchphrase.
The BJP’s latest slogan follows a pattern of using religious and cultural references in its electoral messaging, dating back to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. From slogans associated with the temple movement to linking the Ayodhya temple’s construction with its 2022 election campaign, the party has repeatedly drawn on religious symbolism to connect with voters.
A senior BJP leader said the slogan was likely to be carried beyond the organisational meeting and become part of the party’s public campaign in the run-up to the 2027 polls. It was also expected to resonate on social media platforms, the leader added.
Briefing the media after the conclusion of the two-day planning meeting, Chaudhary said the meeting was aimed at motivating the party’s 2.5 crore members, including two lakh active members, for the forthcoming elections.
Expressing confidence about the party’s prospects, he claimed that no Opposition party, whether the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party or AIMIM, would succeed in stopping the BJP from returning to power for a third consecutive term.
The BJP has a history of using religious and cultural slogans to mobilise support. During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, slogans such as “Saugandh Ram Ki Khate Hain, Mandir Wahin Banayenge” and “Bachcha-Bachcha Ram Ka, Janmabhoomi Ke Kaam Ka” became prominent.
In the 2022 assembly elections, the party’s messaging included “Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain, Hum Unko Laayenge”, while “Mathura-Vrindavan Abhi Baaki Hai” also featured in the political discourse. In 2014, the BJP coined slogans such as “Bum Bum Bol Raha Hai Kashi”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Har Har Modi” to connect people with Lord Shiva.
Significantly, “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De” comes a day after deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday asserted that a grand temple would be built at Lord Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also invited Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to join the proposed kar seva.
The BJP’s messaging from Lord Krishna’s land appears to indicate that after Ayodhya and Kashi, the party is preparing to raise the long-standing Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute with renewed force. The developments point towards what could be an attempt to draw parallels with the Ram temple movement, with an eye not only on the 2027 Assembly elections but also beyond.
Reacting sharply to the BJP’s new slogan, former MLC and senior Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh accused the party of insulting Lord Krishna and said it could expect his ire rather than blessings.
“After insulting Lord Krishna, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not get his Ashirwad. Lord Krishna has always punished arrogant and evil forces, and the BJP government’s conduct has been such that it can only draw Lord Krishna’s ire, not his blessings,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi is a senior journalist based at Agra. He covers eight districts of Agra and Aligarh division namely Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras. He had been with HT since 1992 and has completed three decades of association with HT and has worked for Hindustan Times only all through his career of about 35 years. Having Masters in Chemistry, Hemendra is also a law graduate with diploma in Personnel Management and has utilised broad based academic qualifications in his indepth, accurate and high impact stories from this part of western Uttar Pradesh while being based in the city of Taj Mahal. In such long span of career with Hindustan Times, Hemendra Chaturvedi has led his team of reporters which was instrumental in bringing out supplements including Region Scan, Agra Live, HT City time to time and proven his leadership qualities and has made presence of HT felt in the region covered by him. In the process of time, Hemendra has attained expertise in a variety of beats, being sole reporter for HT and has covered Aligarh Muslim University, Taj Mahal centric tourism, religiously sensitive city of Mathura and had been witness to Agra Summit having attendance of top leaders of India and Pakistan.Read More