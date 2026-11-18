After riding the political resonance of Jai Shri Ram for decades, the BJP appears to be crafting a new electoral refrain for Uttar Pradesh, this time drawing on the religious and cultural symbolism of Mathura. “Radhey Radhey… Kamal Khila De” emerged as the defining slogan of the party’s two-day Chintan Shivir, signalling an attempt to give its campaign for the crucial 2027 assembly elections a distinct Krishna-centric pitch. BJP state chief Pankaj Chaudhary welcoming national president Nitin Nabin in Mathura. (Sourced)

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting on Tuesday, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the day’s session began with the chanting of “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De”, with all participants joining in to convey a message from the land of Lord Krishna.

“Radhey Radhey... Kamal Khila De is the new slogan of the party and the message of this two-day Chintan Shivir,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Pal said after attending the meeting.

The phrase combines ‘Radhey Radhey’, a popular devotional greeting closely associated with the Braj region, with ‘Kamal Khila De’ (make the lotus bloom), a reference to the BJP’s election symbol. The slogan appears to be an extension of an established political strategy rather than merely an organisational catchphrase.

The BJP’s latest slogan follows a pattern of using religious and cultural references in its electoral messaging, dating back to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. From slogans associated with the temple movement to linking the Ayodhya temple’s construction with its 2022 election campaign, the party has repeatedly drawn on religious symbolism to connect with voters.

A senior BJP leader said the slogan was likely to be carried beyond the organisational meeting and become part of the party’s public campaign in the run-up to the 2027 polls. It was also expected to resonate on social media platforms, the leader added.

Briefing the media after the conclusion of the two-day planning meeting, Chaudhary said the meeting was aimed at motivating the party’s 2.5 crore members, including two lakh active members, for the forthcoming elections.

Expressing confidence about the party’s prospects, he claimed that no Opposition party, whether the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party or AIMIM, would succeed in stopping the BJP from returning to power for a third consecutive term.

The BJP has a history of using religious and cultural slogans to mobilise support. During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, slogans such as “Saugandh Ram Ki Khate Hain, Mandir Wahin Banayenge” and “Bachcha-Bachcha Ram Ka, Janmabhoomi Ke Kaam Ka” became prominent.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the party’s messaging included “Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain, Hum Unko Laayenge”, while “Mathura-Vrindavan Abhi Baaki Hai” also featured in the political discourse. In 2014, the BJP coined slogans such as “Bum Bum Bol Raha Hai Kashi”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Har Har Modi” to connect people with Lord Shiva.

Significantly, “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De” comes a day after deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday asserted that a grand temple would be built at Lord Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also invited Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to join the proposed kar seva.

The BJP’s messaging from Lord Krishna’s land appears to indicate that after Ayodhya and Kashi, the party is preparing to raise the long-standing Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute with renewed force. The developments point towards what could be an attempt to draw parallels with the Ram temple movement, with an eye not only on the 2027 Assembly elections but also beyond.

Reacting sharply to the BJP’s new slogan, former MLC and senior Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh accused the party of insulting Lord Krishna and said it could expect his ire rather than blessings.

“After insulting Lord Krishna, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not get his Ashirwad. Lord Krishna has always punished arrogant and evil forces, and the BJP government’s conduct has been such that it can only draw Lord Krishna’s ire, not his blessings,” he said.