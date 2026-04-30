Lucknow, Raising objections regarding a motion introduced on Thursday during the Assembly's one-day special session here, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey asserted that matters falling outside the purview of the state government cannot be made subjects of discussion.

Matters falling outside UP govt's purview can't be discussed in Assembly: Speaker

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As soon as the House proceedings commenced, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna apprised the members of the proposals recommended by the Business Advisory Committee.

Responding to this, Pandey, who is also a former speaker of the Assembly, said, "The Rules of Procedure stipulate that any matter which is not primarily a subject falling under the jurisdiction of the state government should not be subjected to debate or voting. The implementation of the women's reservation bill falls under the exclusive authority of Parliament, not the state government and, therefore, it should not be discussed here."

Pandey clarified that the Samajwadi Party is not opposed to women's empowerment or women's reservation; in fact, the party supports them.

"However, the specific phrasing within the motion, which alleges that 'obstacles' are being created regarding the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is objectionable," he said, asking where exactly these obstacles were being created and from where this specific issue originated.

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{{^usCountry}} In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna remarked, "It is regrettable that the leader of the opposition, who himself has previously served as the speaker of this House, is raising objections regarding such a significant issue. Our motion focuses on women's empowerment, not on women's reservation. Reservation is a subject that falls under the jurisdiction of the central government." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna remarked, "It is regrettable that the leader of the opposition, who himself has previously served as the speaker of this House, is raising objections regarding such a significant issue. Our motion focuses on women's empowerment, not on women's reservation. Reservation is a subject that falls under the jurisdiction of the central government." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khanna added that they were not debating the issue of reservation; rather, they were discussing the empowerment of the women of Uttar Pradesh, who constitute half of the state's population. This motion has been introduced strictly in accordance with Rule 103 of the Assembly's Rules of Procedure, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna added that they were not debating the issue of reservation; rather, they were discussing the empowerment of the women of Uttar Pradesh, who constitute half of the state's population. This motion has been introduced strictly in accordance with Rule 103 of the Assembly's Rules of Procedure, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing the Rules of Procedure, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana delivered a ruling affirming that the proposed discussion could indeed be held. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the Rules of Procedure, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana delivered a ruling affirming that the proposed discussion could indeed be held. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, "Under Rule 103 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a motion may be introduced in the House with the consent of the speaker and a discussion on such a motion is permissible."

The Speaker concluded by saying that no restriction can be deemed to exist regarding a discussion on the subject of women's empowerment.

"Discussion on any subject concerning the public interest is possible... In a parliamentary democracy, the framers of the Constitution did not lay down any specific rules regarding discussions on particular subjects.

"With the consent of the House and the approval of the speaker, various issues concerning society or the public may be discussed."

Mahana emphasised, "The Legislative Assembly is competent and supreme in determining its own procedures. Under Rule 103, the speaker's decision regarding the admissibility of a motion and the subject matter shall be final."

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