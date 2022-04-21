Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mauritius PM, wife offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi
lucknow news

Mauritius PM, wife offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi

According to a press communique from district administration, the Mauritius PM and his wife performed Shodashopachara Puja at the temple amid the chanting of Vedic mantras
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Thursday evening.

According to a press communique from district administration, the Mauritius PM and his wife performed Shodashopachara Puja at the temple amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. Later, they also visited and praised the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agrawal gave a detailed information about the KV corridor (also called KV Dham) the Mauritius PM. Earlier on Thursday morning, Jugnauth immersed the ashes of father the late Anerood Jugnauth into the Ganga.

On Friday, he will meet Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Thereafter, he will leave for New Delhi. The Mauritius PM along with a 17-member delegation reached on a three-day visit to Varanasi on Wednesday.

On Wednesday itself, the Mauritius PM’s mother Sarojini Jugnauth offered prayers to Maa Vindyavasini at Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur’s Vindhyachal.

