MAY 23 MURDER: Son killed mother’s paramour, mutilated private parts, say police

A 23-year-old man has been accused of killing the paramour of his mother after intoxicating him, hitting him with a stone and mutilating his private parts, stated a police press note on Monday.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was also lodged at Mahanagar police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother Bindhu Mishra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident came to light when a body was found at Banda (Dam) near PAC 35 battalion on May 23 morning. The deceased was identified by the family as Siddhart Kumar Mishra, 34, a resident of Daliganj Lucknow, police said.

“The accused has been identified as Anupam Tiwari, 23, a resident of Madiyaon who works as a security guard in the Chinhat area. He was arrested by Lucknow police on Monday,” said police.

On May 22 evening, Anupam and the victim had alcohol, and then he took Siddhart to a banda at Rahim Nagar and killed him there under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

“The accused first hit the victim with a stone on his head, then mutilated his private parts with a knife,” said DCP central Aparna Rajat Kaushik. “The accused killed Siddhart as the victim had an alleged relationship with his mother,” added DCP.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that before murdering the victim he watched the movie Drishyam as many as 21 times to learn ways to save himself from being caught, police said.

“The identification of the victim was difficult as he was not using any mobile phone. The details were collected with the help of field unit police,” informed DCP.

“The items used in the murder have also been recovered from the victim. The accused will be produced before the court,” said the police press note.

