Casteist forces tried to weaken BSP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that casteist, capitalist and communal forces adopted various tricks to weaken the BSP but the party supporters continued to stand solidly all through.

Paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar (1891-1956) on his birth anniversary in a programme organised at the BSP state unit office here, she said, “Under the present political scenario in the country, everyone is concerned about their self-respect and dignity. Dr Ambedkar told people that they should rise above caste, religion, language and state to become Indian.”

“The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre failed to work for the welfare and in protecting the rights of the deprived communities. In 1984, the followers of Dr Ambedkar launched the BSP on his birth anniversary to work for the uplift of the poor masses,” she said.

“The four governments of the BSP in Uttar Pradesh worked for the social transformation and economic emancipation of the weaker sections of the society. These days, people are suffering due to price rise, unemployment and poverty due to the wrong policies of the government. The people of the state have long “suffered” under the Congress, SP and now the BJP governments,” Mayawati added.

She alleged that there was growing restlessness among them for getting rid of the “mirage of development” created by them and dearth of peace and amity. The BSP chief highlighted various development projects and welfare schemes launched by the BSP government in name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Uttar Pradesh government should ensure proper maintenance of the grand memorials, parks and places constructed under the BSP government in name of Dr Ambedkar and security of his statues installed in the villages across the state, she said. “The state government should also ensure that followers of Dr Ambedkar are not deprived of their constitutional rights,” she demanded.

Shaheen Bano party’s mayoral candidate from Lucknow

Playing the Muslim card in the upcoming local body polls, the BSP fielded Shaheen Bano as its candidate from Lucknow mayoral seat. Earlier, the party had declared Khadija Masood as its candidate for Saharanpur mayoral seat. The party also released the names of its candidates for 30 wards of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

In a meeting organised at the BSP divisional office located near Bijli Pasi Qila here, party MLC Bhim Rao Ambedkar released the list of the candidates for the urban local body election from Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

A BSP leader said, “Party mayoral candidate Shaheen Bano is the wife of BSP leader Mohammed Sarwar Malik who contested the 2022 assembly election on the BSP ticket from Lucknow North assembly seat.” A social worker, Bano runs a voluntary organisation Malik Foundation to assist women and girls from the weaker sections of the society.