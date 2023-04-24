Nitish govt anti-Dalit, pro-crime: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar of being anti-Dalit and pro-crime. She said it had weakened the law to release life term convict Anand Mohan, accused in the killing of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mayawati alleged that ‘Nitish government of Bihar has made plans to release mafia Anand Mohan, who is jailed in Krishnaiah’s murder case, by changing the rules. This decision of the Bihar government shows the real face of Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government’s anti-Dalit attitude’.

The anti-Dalit and pro-crime work of the Nitish government regarding the murder case of the then DM of Gopalganj, Krishnaiah had triggered a lot of anger in the Dalit society across the country. Even if there was some compulsion, the Bihar government must reconsider it, she said.

To note, in 1994, DM of Gopalganj in Bihar G Krishnaiah was lynched to death by a mob led by Anand Mohan in Muzaffarpur during the funeral of criminal Chotan Shukla, who was killed in a police encounter. Later, the court awarded life term to Anand Mohan.

G Krishnaiah, a Dalit from Andhra Pradesh, was an IAS officer of 1985 batch and was just 37 years of age when he was killed by the mob. He was serving as DM of Gopalganj, the home district of the then chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Nitish Kumar government had dropped some crucial words from a provision in the Bihar Jail Manual, 2012, a move that is expected to facilitate the release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, 69.

In an order of April 10 last, the Bihar government dropped “murder of a public servant on duty” as one of the cases in which an accused would not be eligible for premature release.

As per Rule 481(i)(a) of the jail manual: “Every convicted prisoner, whether male or female, undergoing sentence of life imprisonment and covered by the provisions of Section 433A CrPC, shall be eligible to be considered for premature release from prison immediately after serving out the sentence of 14 years of actual imprisonment, i.e., without the remissions.”

