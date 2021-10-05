Mayawati: BJP following steps initiated by BSP govt of allotting houses to poor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was following the steps initiated by her government of allotting houses to the poor in Uttar Pradesh.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over keys of PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries at a function held in Lucknow.

She also cautioned the BJP that the work of allotment of houses to the poor should not be left half-completed or done in a hurry just for fulfillment of electoral interests.

“It is better if the housing schemes are properly inaugurated and allocated only after completion. Only then people will get the right benefit of it,” she said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said “As the elections are approaching, there has been a wrong trend of laying foundation stones of schemes and inaugurating half-completed schemes. It creates an adverse impact on public interest and welfare. The development and welfare schemes should run continuously with the formation of the government.”

The former chief minister further said the tradition of allocating various government schemes of public interest and public welfare and other economic benefits directly in the bank account of women was started on a large scale during BSP government.

To note, the BSP government (2007-12) had launched Kanshiram Shahri Garib Awas Yojana in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in 2008.

A BSP leader said: “In 2008-09 one lakh houses were allotted in various districts to the poor and homeless people. In 2009-10 50,000 and in 2010-11 75,000 houses were allotted to the poor. When Samajwadi Party came to power in 2012 the scheme was scrapped.”