Washing feet of urination victim mere theatrics: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has criticized Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for washing the feet of the Sidhi urination case victim calling it mere “theatrics”.

BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Thursday, the BSP chief said, “With the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh calling the urination case victim to Bhopal all the way from Sidhi, about 600 kilometres away, and washing his feet at the CM House with cameras surrounding him, seems less like showing remorse by the government and more like theatrics and politics of electoral interest. Is such an exhibition appropriate?” she said.

“Since the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are around, it is natural for the government to be restless. But in the entire state, especially the SC, ST, backward and Muslim communities, as well as the people of all the communities, will demand an account of the extent to which their lives have been troubled by inflation and unemployment,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}