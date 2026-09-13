Mayawati says Akash still under father-in-law’s influence, quells health ‘rumours’

A day after announcing that her nephews Akash Anand and Ishan Anand would not be given any post in the party organisation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said she and her brother Anand Kumar, the party’s national vice-president, would monitor the organisation’s work across Uttar Pradesh and other states.

BSP chief Mayawati during the press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

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Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said she had divided the party’s organisational work into three sectors. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand comprise sector one and would be monitored by her. Sectors two and three cover the remaining states where the BSP is active, and their organisational work would be reviewed by Anand Kumar, who would submit his reports to her.

She also announced the abolition of the post of chief sector in-charge, to which her younger nephew Ishan had earlier been appointed. Central sector in-charges appointed in various states will now submit their reports to Anand Kumar in Delhi, she said.

Mayawati said she had been communicating major organisational issues through posts on X for the past several months and had chosen to address the media directly on Sunday to convey to party supporters that she was “fit and fine”.

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{{^usCountry}} She said people expelled from the party in recent days had been spreading rumours that she was seriously ill and was using social media to communicate because she was unable to appear before the media. On Saturday night, she said, Akash had called Alok Kumar, the party office in-charge at her residence, to inquire about her health. Kumar told him she was perfectly fine, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said people expelled from the party in recent days had been spreading rumours that she was seriously ill and was using social media to communicate because she was unable to appear before the media. On Saturday night, she said, Akash had called Alok Kumar, the party office in-charge at her residence, to inquire about her health. Kumar told him she was perfectly fine, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a matter that warrants serious reflection,” Mayawati said, referring to Akash’s conduct. She said his mindset in the matter could be right or wrong, but he was “not yet acting on his own judgment” and appeared to be operating under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth. She said Siddharth was still indulging in conspiracies through such episodes.

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Mayawati said the BSP was working with full energy and enthusiasm across the country under her supervision and guidance to strengthen the organisation and expand the mass base of the Bahujan Samaj.

She said the tough decisions taken by her recently were in the interest of the party and the movement and were yielding benefits rather than causing harm. The unfinished mission of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram was gaining momentum, she said.

On the BRICS summit in Delhi, Mayawati termed the meeting a significant diplomatic achievement and said the unanimous adoption of the 140-paragraph New Delhi Declaration reflected mutual understanding among member countries. She said the development of a BRICS currency would be a crucial step towards strengthening ties among the nations.

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Mayawati also extended support to the agitation by panchayat assistants seeking an increase in honorarium and regularisation of their employment. The assistants are holding a dharna at Kanshi Ram Ji Green Eco Garden in Lucknow. The government should sympathetically consider their demands, she said.