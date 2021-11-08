Mayawati says SP ‘contemptuous of great men born among Dalits and backwards’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati sharpened her attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) and its leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday when she alleged that the SP was contemptuous of "great men born among Dalits and backwards" and remarked that the people from these communities should not expect anything from Yadav and his party.

She also alleged that the SP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh changed names of many institutions and schemes earlier owing to "hatred" towards backward castes.

“Since the beginning, the SP has been contemptuous of the great saints, gurus and great men born among the Dalits and backward. A special example of which is the new Ambedkar Nagar district created out of Faizabad district. They (SP) also opposed making Bhadohi a new district out of Sant Ravidas Nagar and even its name was changed by the SP government,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.

"Similarly, the names of many institutions and schemes of UP were changed mostly due to casteist hatred. In such a situation, how can their followers expect respect and security from SP no matter how much drama this party does now for the sake of their vote?," Mayawati said in another tweet.

The tweet comes after a flurry of BSP lawmakers left the party and switched over to SP, including senior leaders Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar. Both of them were earlier expelled for "anti-party" activities even as they won from their assembly constituencies in the previous legislative elections.

Mayawati had earlier expressed caution that BSP turncoats would weaken the SP. “The SP should know that by taking such selfish party-hoppers, the ticket-seekers within its fold are only going to make its workers angry, many of whom are in touch with the BSP. These people are going to inflict severe damage to the party from inside during the polls,” she said.