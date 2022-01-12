Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mayawati, SC Mishra to not contest UP polls

The top leaders of the BSP, including Mayawati, would be busy campaigning and drawing strategy of the party in three states, SC Mishra said in a statement.
In a press statement Mayawati said the people had made up their minds to bring the BSP to power despite the report of the survey agencies showing the party out of the race. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will not contest the coming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

With three days left in the notification for the first phase assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Satish Chandra Mishra, in a press statement on Tuesday, made it clear that both the senior leaders - party chief Mayawati and he will not contest the assembly elections.

The statement comes when speculation is rife in political circles that chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav might contest the coming assembly elections from the respective strongholds of both the parties.

Mishra said the BSP was contesting the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand on its own strength, while it was contesting the assembly elections in Punjab in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The top leaders of the BSP, including Mayawati, would be busy campaigning and drawing strategy of the party in the three states, he said.

Mishra said the BSP would win the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh whereas the BSP- SAD alliance would form the government in Punjab.

The BSP is likely to release the list of candidates for the first phase poll with the notification of the election by the ECI on January 14. To finalize the candidates, Mayawati held meetings with the party office -bearers and screened the candidates in Lucknow.

Earlier, in a press statement Mayawati said the people had made up their minds to bring the BSP to power despite the report of the survey agencies showing the party out of the race. In 2007 too, they had predicted the defeat of the BSP. Again, the BSP would prove all surveys wrong to form a government in UP with majority, she said.

