Mayawati seeks Muslims’ support, vows to stop bulldozer action

Calling upon Muslims to support her party in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said, if voted to power, her government will stop bulldozer action and withdraw fake cases lodged against members of the community under the BJP regime.

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing the BSP Muslim Community Bhaichara (brotherhood) Organisation meeting at the party’s state unit office.

She appealed to Muslims to unite and extend “direct support” to her party instead of the Samajwadi Party and Congress in order to defeat what she called the “destructive politics” of the BJP in 2027.

Despite the Muslims’ unilateral support , the Samajwadi Party failed to defeat the BJP in successive assembly elections, she said.

The BSP, with significantly less support from the Muslim community, defeated the BJP in the 2007 assembly elections and formed a majority government, she added.

Mayawati’s statement comes a week ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly election where the BSP is contesting on its own strength and has decided to field candidates on all the 243 seats.

Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand, who is the party’s national convenor, will launch a campaign in Bihar soon.

Working on the Dalit-Muslim formula in a bid to make a mark in Bihar, the BSP has accused the INDIA bloc of neglecting issues associated with Muslims.

In the 2020 assembly election, the BSP had bagged the lone Chainpur seat in Bihar’s Kaimur region where its candidate Zama Khan defeated the BJP nominee. After the Bihar elections, Mayawati and Akash will visit assembly constituencies in UP to take stock of organisational and poll preparedness.

Mayawati had earlier blamed Muslims for her party’s worst defeat in the 2022 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2022 UP assembly election, she fielded 88 Muslim candidates. She gave tickets to 19 Muslims in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After defeats in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections as well as 2014 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she is working on a fresh social and caste formula to resurrect the party.

“There is a big difference between the words and deeds of the SP-Congress leaders. They use the Muslim community to serve their selfish electoral gains. When they come to power, they forget Muslims, just like the Dalits and other backward classes. Everyone is aware of this bitter truth and it is in their own and society’s best interest not to fall into their trap,” she said.

“The BSP, both at the party level and during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh, consistently strove to empower the Bahujan community, including Muslims, providing them with livelihood and enabling them to live with dignity and self-respect,” she said.

To regain the support of the Muslim community, the BSP chief has appointed two members to the Muslim bhaichara committee in all 18 divisions.