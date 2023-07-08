Mayawati toughens stand on Uniform Civil Code, says it is neither needed nor has utility

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who has arrived in New Delhi amid Opposition unity moves, on Saturday toughened her stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)

Claiming that the BJP was trying to forcibly implement Uniform Civil Code, she said there was no need or utility for it as the previous Law Commission had stated.

She was addressing a meeting of her party’s Haryana and Punjab state units held at the Bahujan Samaj Party central office in the national capital.

Instead of spending its energy and resources on “non-essential” issues such as Uniform Civil Code, the BJP and its government should work for curbing inflation and alleviating poverty, she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the BJP and its governments were implementing divisive policies to distract people.

“Imposition of UCC on all people is also their latest step, which is neither needed nor useful in view of the present situation,” she was quoted as saying in a BSP statement.

The 22nd Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Uniform Civil Code is aimed at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, and gender. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by the statute.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for UCC, saying that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Earlier, on July 2, Mayawati had clarified that her party was not against the Uniform Civil Code while saying it did not support the way the BJP was trying to implement it in the country.

“The UCC will not weaken the country but strengthen it and it will also lead to communal harmony….but people having faith in various religions live in the country. They have separate practices and customs and it should not be overlooked,” Mayawati had said at a press conference at her residence in Lucknow.

“The BSP doesn’t support the way the BJP is trying to implement it in the country. Rather than well-being of all religions, the BJP is trying to use UCC to serve its narrow, selfish politics which is not correct,” she had said.

About a week later, Mayawati has toughened her stand on the UCC apparently to give a message to the opposition parties that she is with them on the issue.

Several opposition parties have raised doubts about the intention of the BJP in raising the UCC issue in the run-up to the next general elections.

Meanwhile, at the Saturday’s meeting in Delhi, the BSP chief also said her party’s alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab will continue.

The SAD has also ruled out an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha election, said a BSP leader familiar with the developments at the party meeting.

The BSP chief’s brother Anand Kumar, the party national vice-president, and nephew Akash Anand, the national coordinator, were also present at the meeting.

“Both Anand and Akash are likely to play key roles in the BSP’s campaign strategy for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well as the Lok Sabha polls,” a BSP leader said.

The BSP chief had been camping in Lucknow after the 2022 assembly election and reviewed the working of the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh as well as in other states.

Before the joint opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, Mayawati adopted a soft stance towards the Congress, indicating that her party was open to an opposition alliance. The next joint Opposition meeting is scheduled for July 17-18 in Bengaluru.

With various political parties holding meetings to discuss the alliance strategy, the BSP chief has shifted to Delhi to assert her party’s role in the opposition alliance. She will hold meetings in the election-bound states, the BSP leader said.

At Saturday’s meeting, Mayawati expressed concern over the increasing disagreements within the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana.

The state’s development had been hindered by instability and confrontation between the partners, she said.

People were angry due to the indifferent attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party towards the wrestlers’ agitation, she added.

She also said the Haryana assembly election may be held ahead of schedule early next year along with the Lok Sabha election due to the changing political situation and her party workers should be prepared for it.

