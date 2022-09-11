Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme

Published on Sep 11, 2022 11:52 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.

“This is the main reason why the governments of various states are pressurizing the central government to continue this food scheme beyond September. The BSP demands that the central government, in view of the larger public interest, must pay due attention to it,” she said.

