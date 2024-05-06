Mayor questions GIS data of 2.4 lakh houses after inflated tax bills spark anger

Amid elections and mounting public pressure, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal has asked the municipal corporation to verify a recent geographic information system (GIS) survey that re-evaluated an area of approximately 2.41 lakh houses. (For representation)

She has written to the municipal commissioner asking for an immediate verification of the GIS data after the houses in the surveyed area received an inflated property tax bill.

Many are even facing increased taxes from the previous two years. The sudden and unexpected development has not gone down well with house owners who are seeking answers at zonal offices, where they often get little to no assistance. The notices were sent over a period of one year.

Kharakwal said her letter was prompted by numerous complaints from residents. “A number of people approached me with inflated bills. I have directed a proper verification of GIS data before the issuance of new bills.” She has given the municipal commissioner a week’s time to complete the verification.

Corporator Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said, “The mayor’s intervention is important in addressing the growing discontent among the residents, who are now facing unexpected financial burdens due to the survey’s findings.”

He added, “The sudden implementation of GIS survey and lack of transparency raises several questions. The failure to consult property owners before changing the annual rental value has led to widespread resentment.”

While it was decided that 100 percent matching of buildings must be done, the corporation allegedly sent out revised tax assessments and bills without following the proper procedure, as mandated by special secretary of Urban Development Amit Kumar Singh during a review meeting on GIS-based survey progress.

Responding to the Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “No one will be overcharged. Before the survey, the municipal corporation had assessed 5.49 lakh buildings, but now Lucknow has 8.21 lakh power connections in its records. When this data was mapped through National Remote Sensing, the total number of buildings within the Municipal Corporation limits was found to be 7,06,953. Physical verification of about 6.28 lakh buildings was done indicating significant discrepancies.”

Due to these inconsistencies, property owners are now finding themselves liable for increased taxes and arrears from the year 2022. Many building owners are shocked to find additional charges when attempting to pay their current taxes, leading to further frustration, the official added.