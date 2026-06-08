Pratapgarh, Five alleged drug traffickers were arrested and methamphetamine worth around ₹1 crore was recovered from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Monday.

MD drug worth ₹1 crore seized in UP's Pratapgarh, 5 arrested

The arrests were made by a joint team of Aspur Deosara police and a special team during a vehicle checking operation on the Saifabad-Muraini road late on the night of June 7-8, officials said.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar told reporters that as part of a campaign against crime and narcotics trafficking, police intercepted a car and a motorcycle during checking and recovered 202.31 grams of illegal MD , valued at around ₹1 crore.

The arrested accused were identified as Suraj Dubey alias Deepesh and Divyanshu Dubey alias Gabbar, both residents of Lakshmipatti under Singramau police station area of Jaunpur district, Anand Mishra of Saurai, Ashok Shukla of Augapur, and Manjeet Mishra of Lakhneepur under Aspur Deosara police station area of Pratapgarh, police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in the trafficking of MD, police said.

Investigations revealed that Anand Mishra and Manjeet Mishra were allegedly involved in the drug trade along with their associates Kushu Mishra and Chhotu Mishra, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also said that Kushu Mishra's elder brother Lavi Mishra had earlier been arrested and sent to jail by Haryana and Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in large-scale MD trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also said that Kushu Mishra's elder brother Lavi Mishra had earlier been arrested and sent to jail by Haryana and Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in large-scale MD trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said several criminal cases are already registered against the arrested accused. Anand Mishra has six cases against him, Divyanshu Dubey three, Ashok Shukla two, Manjeet Mishra two and Suraj Dubey alias Deepesh one case, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and they have been sent to jail, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.