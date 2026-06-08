Selling meat, fish and chicken in every street within Kashi city will soon become a thing of the past as the Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) has decided to shift all such shops outside the city limits.

Meat, fish shops in Kashi to be shifted outside city limits

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the VNN house meeting presided over by mayor Ashok Tiwari here on Saturday, the roadmap to shift fish and meat shops was finalised and approved.

Roughly there are 450 such shops, including retailers, in city areas under the Varanasi Nagar Nigam. Of them, some 400 are meat and chicken shops and the rest are fish markets where meat, chicken and fish are all sold.

These shops will be relocated to five locations—Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Awaleshpur and Shivpur areas—in the first phase.

Giving this information to the VNN House, municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said, “The five locations are situated on the outskirts of the city to ensure that the general public faces no inconvenience.”

Highlighting the plight of the traders, corporator Gulshan Ali said, “Orders to close all such shops in the city during Sawan month, Navratri and on a few other occasions severely impact the livelihoods of those in the meat trade.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “A proposal to relocate meat and fish shops outside the city had been introduced nearly a year ago but it had not yet been effectively implemented,” Ali claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A proposal to relocate meat and fish shops outside the city had been introduced nearly a year ago but it had not yet been effectively implemented,” Ali claimed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In response, the civic commissioner assured the House that the process of implementing the proposal on the ground would begin soon.