Medical colleges in many UP dists reduced to referral centres now: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has ruined the health services in the state and that medical colleges have been reduced to mere referral centres in many districts. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The poor and other patients are not getting treatment. They have to wander from door to door. People are dying due to lack of treatment. Medical colleges and hospitals do not have facilities as per the standards. The government does not give enough budget and resources to medical colleges and institutions. Patients are not even able to get ambulances,” he alleged in a statement.

“The Samajwadi government had started 108 ambulance services for the convenience of patients. The BJP government ruined that too. In many districts, buildings have been built in the name of medical colleges, but there are not enough professors, doctors, technical staff and necessary facilities. Medical colleges of many districts have become only referral centres. Even the hospitals and medical colleges of the state capital Lucknow are not able to provide ventilators to serious patients. Many times people die due to lack of ventilators,” the SP chief further alleged.

“The Samajwadi government built big hospitals like Lohia Institute, Cancer Institute for the treatment and convenience of patients but BJP has not increased any such facilities,” he claimed.

“Many facilities were increased in institutions like KGMU and PGI but the BJP did not increase the facilities. The number of patients suffering from various diseases is increasing in the state but the facilities are not increasing. The BJP government has not built a single district-level hospital in 9 years,” Yadav alleged.