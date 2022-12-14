Medical colleges in the state: Tender floated for six new institutions under PPP model

Tenders have been floated for establishing six new medical colleges under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model by the directorate of medical education and training, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the tender, the new medical colleges will come up in Bagpat, Kasganj, Hathras, Mainpuri, Hamirpur, and Mahoba and those interested in establishing these colleges may participate in the tender process.

A pre-bid meeting has been called for those interested in setting up medical colleges in these districts on Thursday.

Under its initiative of ‘one-district-one-medical-college’ the state has already finalised medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal under the PPP model and the process is in the final stage for colleges in Shamli and Mau districts. The expense upon these colleges is estimated to be ₹1,525 crore and the subsidy from central government will be of ₹1012 crore. U.P. has planned 16 medical colleges under the PPP model.

“Engaging private partnership in medical colleges will bring in competition between colleges run by state, those in the private sector and the ones under the PPP model. The students will stand to benefit,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The tender ‘development of medical colleges on PPP model in six districts of Uttar Pradesh with viability gap funding from government of India’ has to be submitted with the directorate of medical education, said a senior official of the medical education department.

At present, the state has 65 medical colleges including government and private colleges, where some districts have more than one college. Under the initiative, the land for the medical colleges under PPP model will be given on a lease for 33 years.