Meerut delivery agent assaulted over 5-minute delay, customer held

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Meerut after a delivery agent was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over a delay of a few minutes in delivering an online order, police said.

The accused in police custody (Sourced)

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The incident took place around 9.30pm on August 14 in Ganga Sagar Colony under Bhawanpur police station limits and was captured on CCTV. The footage later went viral on social media.

The delivery agent, Amit, a resident of Ganganagar, told police that he reached Ganga Heights to deliver an online order that had been delayed by around five minutes. The customer, identified as Yaman, 34, allegedly accused him of arriving 15 minutes late and speaking rudely.

CCTV footage purportedly shows Amit talking to Yaman outside the flat before an argument appears to develop. Yaman is allegedly seen snatching Amit’s mobile phone and slapping and kicking him.

A woman is also seen emerging from the flat and remaining at the spot. Amit alleged that she later signalled Yaman to take him inside, where he claimed he was assaulted before being brought outside.

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{{^usCountry}} Amit further alleged that Yaman threatened to implicate him in a molestation case involving his wife and threatened to kill him. He also alleged that Yaman took his mobile phone and attempted to take his money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit further alleged that Yaman threatened to implicate him in a molestation case involving his wife and threatened to kill him. He also alleged that Yaman took his mobile phone and attempted to take his money. {{/usCountry}}

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Amit, who works part-time as a delivery agent while pursuing his studies, said he was frightened by the alleged death threat.

The CCTV footage was shared widely on social media, after which fellow delivery agents recognised Amit and contacted him. They later approached Bhawanpur police station and submitted a complaint.

The delivery agents also announced a work stoppage, demanding action against Yaman and saying they would resume deliveries only after he apologised to Amit through a public video.

On August 15, Amit submitted a written complaint, following which police registered a case against Yaman, a resident of Ganga Heights.

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Bhawanpur station house officer (SHO) Joginder Singh said Yaman had been arrested and would be produced before the court as per procedure.